72-Year-Old Last Seen In Queenstown Wearing Blue Shirt

It is always worrying when we don’t hear from our loved ones for a period of time and they go missing.

A netizen on Facebook is now appealing to the public to help look for her aunt — an elderly woman who has been missing since Sunday (4 Oct) afternoon.

About 28 hours has passed since she was last seen and the lady has yet to be found.

72-year-old woman missing since 4 Oct

The 157cm-tall woman was last seen at about 2pm on Sunday (4 Oct).

She is likely to be at Queenstown, Tiong Bahru area.

Her niece writes that it is also possible for her to be around the Chinatown area.

She was last seen in a light blue top and black pants.

Should you have any information about her whereabouts, you can contact the OP here or call the police at 999.

Hope she will be reunited with her family soon

The 72-year-old is known to have mild dementia which might have contributed to her going missing.

If you happen to be around the Tiong Bahru or Chinatown area, do keep a lookout for her.

We hope the elderly lady is safe and will be able to reunite with her family soon.

