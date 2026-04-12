Man allegedly kills 87-year-old neighbour, buries body in banana garden in Vietnam

Man in Vietnam apprehended for killing 87-year-old woman

A 30-year-old man in Hai Phong City, Vietnam, has been arrested after allegedly killing an 87-year-old woman and burying her body in a banana garden.

According to local media, police in Ha Dong Commune were alerted late on Sunday (29 March) that the elderly victim, Mrs L.T. Th., had gone missing.

Family members and local residents searched for her but were unable to locate her.

When officers visited her home, they discovered suspicious signs that led them to suspect foul play.

Neighbour identified as suspect

On Monday (30 March), investigators identified Le Van Tuan, who was the victim’s neighbour and relative, as a person of interest and brought him in for questioning.

Tuan reportedly confessed to the killing during the questioning.

He told police that at around 4pm on Sunday, he entered Mrs Th.’s property through a neighbouring garden, intending to get a drink of water.

When the elderly woman spotted him, she began shouting, accusing him of theft.

Panicked, Tuan allegedly picked up a brick and struck her multiple times in the back of the head, leading to her death.

To conceal the crime, he is said to have used a shovel to bury her body in her own banana garden, reports Soha.

Investigation underway

The suspect remains in custody as police continue their investigation and perform a formal autopsy.

The case has sent shockwaves through the local community in the Ha Dong commune.

Also read: Woman in India kills husband during dispute, buries body in backyard



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Featured image adapted from Soha.