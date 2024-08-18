Woman murdered by boyfriend in Seattle home came to spend Chinese Valentine’s Day with him

Man confesses he murdered his girlfriend in Seattle, bail set at US$5 million

A man in Seattle in the United States (US) has admitted that he murdered his 26-year-old girlfriend while she was visiting him from Hawaii.

Footage showed the two of them carrying groceries back to his townhouse in Lake City on 9 Aug.

Her body was found the next day after neighbours reported flooding from his home.

He was arrested in the hospital after being accused of groping an ER nurse.

Woman murdered on 9 Aug

The woman, identified as Zoey Suyun He by media reports, hailed from Honolulu in Hawaii and was reportedly visiting her boyfriend, Andy Chu, in Seattle.

The incident reportedly occurred on 9 Aug, when CCTV footage from a neighbour’s ring camera captured the two of them returning to the townhouse where Chu stayed.

The next day, cameras captured Chu leaving alone, “pulling something out from under his shirt, wrapped in what looked like a towel”.

Zoey’s body was discovered the following day after neighbours reported water leaking from the unit, according to Fox13 Seattle.

According to the Mirror, the first respondents found Zoey on her back with a gash in her neck as well as an ice pack on her throat.

Meanwhile, the bathtub was filled with water and the bathroom sink was running.

There was also a small block placed behind her neck supporting her head and there was no shower head on the pipe.

Arrested in hospital after allegedly groping ER nurse

Chu was arrested on 11 Aug at UW Medical Center Northwest Hospital following accusations that he groped an ER nurse.

His friends had taken him to the hospital as he displayed “psychotic behaviour”.

After his arrest, Chu confessed to “possibly” murdering his girlfriend.

He said he had a memory of choking her, twisting her neck and holding her down underwater in a tub.

Chu was charged with first-degree murder and felony assault and his bail was set at US$5 million, as the judge cited a flight risk.

He reportedly admitted to taking two pills of “molly” — a street name for MDMA — and smoking marijuana while interacting with Zoey.

Friends describe victim as a good friend & daughter

Zoey’s friends described her as a bright and beloved young woman, as well as a “good friend and daughter”.

She graduated from President William McKinley High School, as did Chu, who attended from 2012 to 2016.

Zoey, who was reportedly born in Shanghai, China, also attended the University of Hawaii at Manoa and was living in Honolulu. She was in Seattle to visit Chu.

Friends believe she may have been visiting Chu as 10 Aug was Valentine’s Day in China. It is also known as Qixi there.

Chu told police investigators that they had been together since January this year.

He remains in custody.

Featured image adapted from Zoey Suyun He on Facebook and Fox13 Seattle.