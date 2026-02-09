Elderly woman dies after accident with PAB in Bedok, rider assisting police investigations

Family appeals for witness after woman dies after accident with PAB in Bedok

An elderly woman has died after being involved in an accident with a power-assisted bicycle (PAB) in Bedok last month.

An appeal from her daughter was posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook, calling for witnesses to the fatal incident.

Elderly woman purportedly hit by PAB at Bedok school zone

According to the post, the elderly woman was a healthy, active pioneer.

At about 3.15pm on 30 Jan, she was walking towards a pedestrian crossing and bus stop along Bedok South Avenue 3 when she was purportedly hit by a personal mobility vehicle (PMV).

The location is near Bedok View Secondary School and is thus a school zone. A sign there reminds motorists on the road to drive carefully.

Elderly woman suffers skull fracture, dies in hospital

After the accident, the woman was found unconscious with a skull fracture and massive bleeding in her brain, the post wrote.

She died shortly upon arrival at Changi General Hospital (CGH).

Her family is “pleading” for witnesses to the accident as the “grieving family would like closure”, her loved one said.

Those who can help should contact “Bedok police station”.

84-year-old woman was sent to CGH unconscious

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at 3.20pm on 30 Jan.

It took place along Bedok South Avenue 3 in the direction of Tanah Merah Kechil Road, and involved a PAB and an 84-year-old female pedestrian.

She was sent to the hospital in an unconscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that she was conveyed to CGH. However, she subsequently passed away.

Additionally, a 43-year-old male PAB rider is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

