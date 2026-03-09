Woman in M’sia admits to plotting S$161K robbery of own husband with paralysed accomplice

Woman conspires with paralysed man to rob her own husband of S$161,000

A 53-year-old woman in Malaysia has pleaded guilty to conspiring with an accomplice to rob her own husband, in a crime that saw RM500,000 (S$161,000) stolen in Pasir Gudang, Johor.

According to Berita Harian, the case was heard in court following the robbery on 24 Feb.

Both charged with gang robbery and criminal conspiracy

Shameem Begum Abdul Said, 53, and her alleged accomplice, 30-year-old Muhammat Rashid Ismail, were charged in court before Judge Datuk Che Wan Zaidi Che Wan Ibrahim.

Muhammat Rashid is an individual with disabilities (OKU) who is paralysed on one side of his body.

According to the charges, the pair committed the offence at about 12pm on 24 Feb in a parking lot behind Bank Islam at Pusat Perdagangan, Pasir Gudang.

They were charged under Section 395 of the Penal Code for gang robbery, read together with Section 120B(1) for criminal conspiracy.

Accomplice appeared in court in wheelchair

Muhammat Rashid drew attention when he arrived at court in a wheelchair.

He was reportedly dressed in a kain pelikat and had a urine bag with him.

Meanwhile, Shameem appeared in court wearing a red headscarf and a face mask.

The prosecution was led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Afdhallan Syafiq Azmy.

Muhammat Rashid was represented by lawyer Hafez Zalkapli, while Shameem appeared unrepresented.

Defendants granted bail at S$3,800 each

During the hearing, defence counsel Hafez requested bail for Muhammat Rashid, citing his medical condition and disability.

Judge Che Wan Zaidi granted bail of RM12,000 (S$3,800) for each accused, reports Harian Metro.

The court has fixed 8 April for the next mention of the case.

Featured image adapted from Berita Harian and Harian Metro.