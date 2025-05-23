Housewife in M’sia arrested after conspiring with thieves to rob her own home

Housewife arrested for faking robbery to steal mother-in-law’s jewellery

A Malaysian housewife was arrested for staging a robbery at her own home to steal her mother-in-law’s jewellery, reported Utusan Malaysia.

Pekan police chief Superintendent Mohd Zaidi Mat Zin said that five men and one woman were arrested for their suspected involvement in the robbery.

According to him, the incident took place late on 20 March, with losses estimated to be about RM12,000 (S$3,600).

They target her mother-in-law’s jewellery

According to Mohd Zaidi, the 27-year-old woman had initially lodged a police report claiming she was robbed by four masked men with sharp weapons.

However, police later discovered that she had conspired with one of the male suspects to rob her own mother-in-law of her jewellery.

“They planned the incident and after the robbery, the proceeds from the sale of the jewellery were used to pay the suspect and settle loan shark debts,” he said on Wednesday (21 May).

Mohd Zaidi said the six suspects, aged between 27 and 36, were arrested in separate raids on 15 May.

4 suspects tested positive for meth & have criminal records

“Urine tests confirmed that four suspects tested positive for methamphetamine. All four also have criminal histories involving robbery, drugs, and housebreaking,” said Mohd Zaidi.

The remaining two suspects — the woman who staged the robbery and a male accomplice — tested negative for drugs and had no prior criminal record

Police also seized several items believed to be connected to the robbery based on information obtained from the suspects.

These include:

Mobile phones

A necklace and bracelet

Several articles of clothing

A wooden-handled knife

Bank cards

Pawnshop documents

According to Mohd Zaidi, all suspects will be remanded till Friday (23 May). The case is being investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years jail and caning.

Also read: 5 men pretend to be police & forcibly enter home in M’sia, rob family of cash & gold jewellery



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from United Locksmith and Utusan Malaysia.