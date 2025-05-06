5 men pretend to be police to rob family of cash & gold jewellery in Malaysia

Five men turned up at a house in Malaysia pretending to be police at 3.50am on Sunday (4 May), only to rob the family of cash and gold jewellery.

The group had even deceived the community’s security with their ruse.

Dayven Chung posted a video of the incident, which occurred in his wife’s family home in Semenyih, Selangor, Malaysia, and recounted the family’s encounter on Facebook.

Men managed to dupe security

According to Mr Chung, the five men involved in the robbery entered the community in a yellow Myvi car with heavily tinted windows.

They had even turned on the vehicle’s high beam to obscure the license plate from CCTV cameras.

The robbers told the community’s security guard they were police officers handling a special case.

The guard saw two of them wearing police vests, so he let them in without asking for any documents or information.

Mr Chung said the security guard usually calls the homeowner if there are visitors entering their community.

“But because this is a ‘special case’, the ‘police’ did not say which house it was, so the security guard could not contact the owner,” he recounted.

Men said family was reported for making drugs

Upon entering their community, the car drove onto their street. Four men got out of the vehicle and began banging and kicking their door, ringing their doorbell, and tearing the small window on the side of their house, while one stayed in the car.

Mr Chung speculated that the house may be soundproofed, which was why his father-, brother- and sister-in-law did not hear the commotion for three minutes.

When the banging on the door became more urgent, his-mother-in-law felt something was wrong and called her husband to accompany her downstairs.

Upon reaching the ground floor, they found their door almost kicked open. In their panic, the couple opened the door.

The men then told the couple that someone had reported their family for making drugs, so they needed to search the house.

Mr Chung’s father-in-law asked for a police ID or any identification, but one of the men took out a gun, saying, “Don’t you believe I am a policeman?”

Terrified, the couple did not dare to confirm whether the gun was real or fake.

Robbers stole cash, jewellery, and more

The armed man told them to stay downstairs while they went upstairs to search, but Mr Chung’s father-in-law insisted on following him, saying, “If you search my house, I need to follow you because I am also worried about being framed”.

Mr Chung said the family kept trying to turn on the lights in the house while the men were searching, but they kept turning them off.

The group also disconnected the family’s wifi and put away their router, believing this would keep the CCTV from recording their act, and made Mr Chung’s mother-in-law hand over her phone.

Upstairs, the man searched the master bedroom and took gold jewellery and cash. When the father-in-law questioned what he was doing, the man took out his gun again.

Meanwhile, two of the men guarded the door and the stairs, while one searched their storage room, taking the mother-in-law’s wallet, which contained money for groceries.

Besides cash and jewellery, the robbers stole a phone, piggy banks, his grocery tote bags, and travel bags and two pairs of reading glasses.

Police are investigating the case

Mr Chung said the robbers did not disturb her sister-in-law after being told she was a person with disability.

After the search, one of the men pretended to make a phone call, saying they did not find anything and could withdraw.

According to Mr Chung, his wife’s family were fortunately unharmed during the robbery.

He urged everyone to pay more attention, install CCTV cameras, and reminded people not to confront robbers to err on the side of safety.

He said they have reported the incident to the police, who are actively working on the case and informing the family of its progress.

