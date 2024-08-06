Unidentified woman poses as child’s grandmother to fetch him from preschool

On 24 July at 1pm, an unidentified woman reportedly posed as a child’s grandmother to fetch him from a preschool in Tampines.

A teacher alerted the father to the incident when he was fetching his son the following day.

According to the father who spoke to Shin Min Daily News, the woman had pretended to be a relative. She wore a face mask in the entire interaction and was behaving suspiciously.

The woman seemed to be around 70 years old and only spoke Mandarin. More concerningly, she knew the child’s name.

Teacher alarmed by stranger

Shin Min reported that the child is usually picked up by his father or grandfather.

The preschool teacher thus found the woman unfamiliar.

Given that the elderly lady was a stranger and not authorised to pick up the child from school, the teacher did not allow her to take the child.

The woman then left after her attempt to fetch the child was unsuccessful.

Finding the incident unsettling, the father reported the incident to the police.

The Singapore Police Force confirmed with MS News that a report has been received.

It is looking into the matter, it added.

Netizens spooked by woman posing as a grandmother

Shin Min’s report, which was also posted on social media on 5 Aug, shocked many netizens.

One urged the woman to be identified quickly, before this happens to other people’s children or grandchildren.

Another complimented the teacher for their quick reaction in stopping the woman.

There are also netizens who did not expect an incident like this to happen here in Singapore, a country known for its safety.

Featured image adapted from Unsplash and Pexels, for illustrative purposes only.