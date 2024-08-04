Man suspected of abducting girl in JB rearrested after child porn found at home

Child porn & sex toys found at home of 31-year-old man suspected of abducting 6-year-old JB girl

A 31-year-old man suspected of abducting six-year-old Albertine Leo Jiahui has been rearrested by the Malaysian police.

This came after various items were found during a search of his residence, including child pornography.

Man arrested for possessing child sexual abuse material & obscene material

In a statement on Sunday (4 Aug) reported by Oriental Daily, Johor police chief M. Kumar said the man’s residence is in Kulai, Johor.

Items of child sexual exploitation were found there, along with pornography and sex toys, he added.

Thus, he was arrested under Section 10 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 for possessing child sexual abuse material, and Section 292 of the Penal Code for possessing obscene material.

A conviction under the first offence carries a jail term of up to five years and/or a fine of up to RM10,000 (S$3,000). Those found guilty of the second offence face a jail term of up to three years and/or a fine.

Man first arrested on 23 July over disappearance of JB girl

The man’s detention was due to expire on 4 Aug after he was initially arrested on 23 July over Albertine’s disappearance.

It was first set to expire on 29 July but was extended for another six days so the police could carry out further investigations.

Since that extension expired on Sunday, the police verbally released him and then rearrested him over the latest offences.

Commissioner Kumar said the police would take him to court on Monday to apply for another extension of his detention.

He is one of five individuals who have been arrested in connection with the case.

Man was arrested at hotel with JB girl

The man was arrested at a budget hotel in Selangor on 23 July after being found there with Albertine.

The girl had disappeared three days earlier from Eco Galleria, a shopping mall in JB, where her mother was operating a food stall.

The case transfixed Malaysians and even Singaporeans, who breathed a collective sigh of relief when she was found safe and reunited with her family.

Also read: 6-year-old girl who went missing in JB reunited with family after 3 days

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Oriental Daily and 管我屁事 Facebook.