6-year-old girl who went missing in JB reunited with family after 3 days

6-year-old girl who went missing in JB reunited with family

After several days, Albertine Leo Jiahui — the six-year-old girl who recently went missing in Johor Bahru (JB) — was reunited with her family.

On Tuesday (23 July), one of Albertine’s family members took to Facebook to share a picture of the heartwarming reunion at a local restaurant.

“Thank you everyone for your concern, it’s time to get her home for a good rest,” the caption read.

The Facebook user noted that she had asked the immediate family for permission to post about the reunion. She shared that the family wanted to convey their heartfelt gratitude to those who were “selflessly” raising awareness about the incident.

Hundreds of comments from other Facebook users flooded in, with the Internet rejoicing over the long-awaited reunion.

Girl looked tired and haggard

According to Sin Chew Daily, many netizens were concerned about Albertine’s well-being after several photos of her surfaced online.

The missing girl appeared to look dishevelled and haggard as she slouched over in a chair.

A woman, who identified herself as Albertine’s older sister, claimed the six-year-old had not eaten for the past three days.

“I feel so sad to hear it,” the caption read.

Suspect involved remanded by police

According to Oriental Daily, a 31-year-old man suspected to be involved in Albertine’s disappearance was detained for seven days ahead of police investigations.

The male suspect was seen hanging his head in an attempt to dodge the press as he was being escorted by police from Selangor to JB.

Magistrate Mohammad Fedri signed off on the remand, allowing the police to detain the suspect for seven days until next Monday (29 July).

Featured image adapted from China Press and Facebook.