Woman Brings & Uses Rice Cooker On China Train, Proves Asians Can’t Live Without Carbs

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Woman Seen Cooking Rice On High-Speed Rail Train In China

Rice is a staple that most, if not all Asians, can’t get enough of. Many of us even bring rice to eat overseas, especially to places where it’s not as readily available.

But one woman is taking her need for rice to the next level.

She was seen bringing a whole rice cooker aboard a high-speed rail train in Chongqing, China, using the seat socket to cook and eat her rice.

The act, though humorous, might also be illegal.

Electrical sockets located below seats are typically not equipped to withstand appliances such as rice cookers.

Woman seen using rice cooker on high-speed rail train in Chongqing

A clip uploaded online showed the woman scooping rice from a rice cooker that sat on the table in front of a man sitting next to her.

Reports indicate that the incident happened on board a high-speed rail in Chongqing, China.

As the woman appeared to be conversing with the man, he was likely someone related to her.

A wire running behind the rice cooker indicated that it could have been powered by a seat charger.

Viewers relate to the need for rice

Comments reacting to the video ranged from amusement to relatability.

One viewer admitted that she understood how much the people in the video need rice when travelling.

Another approved the practice of bringing your rice cooker along when you leave the house.

Some others probably wished they thought of the idea earlier.

Practice apparently illegal, carries safety risks

According to Sohu, the woman’s actions may be illegal. Moreover, there are many safety concerns with plugging a rice cooker into a train seat’s power socket.

These sockets are typically meant for charging electrical devices such as laptops and mobile phones.

A rice cooker uses more electricity, which might cause the socket to catch fire or lead to a power trip on the train.

So if you’re planning on doing this yourself next time you’re on a train, be wary of the possible risks.

Perhaps you can check with the respective train operators before using any electrical devices on board.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.