S’pore woman fatally run over by truck after boyfriend lost control of motorcycle, rider fined S$5K

Woman fatally run over by truck after boyfriend lost control of motorcycle

In February, a woman was fatally run over by a truck in Choa Chu Kang. She was thrown onto the road after her boyfriend lost control of the motorcycle they were on while attempting to change lanes.

On Thursday (6 April), the rider — 21-year-old Muhammad Keanu Rifqi Aqiluddin pleaded guilty to violating the Road Traffic Act.

He was handed a S$5,000 fine and had his driving license revoked for eight years.

Rider loses control of motorcycle while switching lanes

Shin Min Daily News reported that Keanu’s girlfriend Norela (name transliterated from Chinese) was the pillion rider on Keanu’s motorcycle when the incident took place.

The pair were travelling along Choa Chu Kang Way when the three-lane road narrowed to two due to heavy vehicles parked along the leftmost lane.

Footage played in court showed that Keanu lost control of the motorcycle when he attempted to cut into the middle lane.

Norela was thrown onto the road as the motorcycle fell, with her head lying in the middle lane.

She was subsequently run over by a truck travelling along the middle lane.

Girlfriend declared dead at the scene

Norela was declared dead at the scene, having sustained fatal injuries to her head and chest.

The prosecutor noted that Keanu had two prior speeding offences on his record.

He added that although the 21-year-old’s offence was “minor”, he caused his girlfriend’s death by failing to adjust the speed of his motorcycle.

The prosecutor recommended a fine of S$5,000 to S$8,000 and the revocation of all his driving licenses for eight years.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.