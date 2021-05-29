Woman Slaps 8-Year-Old Girl On MRT For Stepping On Her Foot

Given the limited space inside our train cabins, it’s unavoidable that we knock into other commuters or step on their feet. On most occasions, we simply apologise and move on.

Last July, however, a woman took so much offence to being accidentally stepped on by an 8-year-old girl on the MRT that she slapped the child’s face, causing a bruise.

For illustration purposes only

The woman who had demanded an apology from the child was allegedly on the phone and did not hear the child’s reply.

As the kid and her parent were exiting the carriage, the woman slapped the young girl to prevent them from leaving before apologising.

The perpetrator is currently awaiting sentencing for voluntarily causing hurt.

Woman slaps young girl after she allegedly stepped on her foot

According to The Straits Times (ST), the then 8-year-old girl apparently stepped on the woman’s left foot after boarding the MRT with her mother at Choa Chu Kang Station.

Source

The young girl apologised soon after, but the woman could not hear the apology as she was “talking loudly” on the phone.

Confronting the parent and child, the woman demanded an apology.

However, the mother explained that her daughter had already apologised and an argument ensued.

Upon reaching Yew Tee Station, the woman slapped the child’s cheek in hopes of preventing the pair from leaving before apologising.

The girl started crying and the mother called the police soon after.

Young girl sustained bruise on left cheek

Later that day, the girl was brought to National University Hospital (NUH) where doctors confirmed that she suffered a bruise to her left cheek.

She was given a 2-day medical certificate and excused from physical activity for 4 days.

Charged with voluntarily causing hurt

On Friday (28 May), the 45-year-old woman pleaded guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing hurt.

The woman had also allegedly poked the mother’s nose which will be taken into account during sentencing.

If found guilty, she faces up to 3 years in jail, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

However, given that the girl was under the age of 14, the maximum penalty may be doubled.

Be tolerant towards others

Crowded spaces on public transport can be quite challenging to navigate, so it’s important that everyone is mindful of their surroundings.

Even so, we can choose to take a more tolerant attitude towards others if the unavoidable shoulder bumping or foot stomping occurs.

Together, we can make our public transport a more inclusive and kinder place for everyone.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from WikiCommons and is for illustration purposes only.