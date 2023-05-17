S’pore Woman Stabs Son For Entering Her Room & Using Her Phone, Jailed 2 Months

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singaporean Woman Stabs 11-Year-Old Son For Using Phone & Entering Room Without Permission

After her 11-year-old son entered her room without her permission and used her phone, a 41-year-old woman in Singapore stabbed him in the thigh.

He then fled to his room before calling the police on his mother.

Pleading guilty to voluntarily hurting a minor with a dangerous weapon, the woman received a jail sentence of two months on Wednesday (17 May).

Woman stabs son for entering room without permission

According to The Straits Times (ST), the incident occurred at around 10am on 6 Nov 2021 in their Punggol flat.

Taking his mother’s spare phone, the victim entered her room without obtaining her permission, playing with the device.

Retrieving a fruit knife from the kitchen, the woman returned to the room and saw her son lying down on the bed.

Pulling the blanket away from where it was covering him, she allegedly brought the knife down in a stabbing motion.

It pierced the fabric of the blanket, slashing his thigh.

The victim immediately shouted in pain and started bleeding profusely from the wound. He then reportedly ran to his room and locked the door, calling the police and informing them of the incident.

He was subsequently conveyed to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, and was discharged on 25 Nov 2021.

Previously convicted for similar charge

Seeking two to three months’ jail, the prosecutor pointed out that the woman had received a conviction for a similar charge in 1999, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported. At the time, the court served her with probation.

The prosecutor also acknowledged that the woman had major depressive disorder of mild severity.

While it had a substantial contributory link to her behaviour during the incident, it did not prevent her from being unaware of how wrong her conduct was.

In response, defence lawyer John Koh stated that his client had pleaded guilty as soon as possible before cooperating with authorities.

Treatment for her condition is ongoing and she has apparently attempted to rehabilitate herself to prevent repeat incidences.

“The child has since forgiven his mother for her conduct,” he said.

What my client wants is for her to get over this episode, to go back and rebuild the bond between mother and child.

The woman’s jail term has been deferred to 14 June to allow her to finish her notice period at work.

