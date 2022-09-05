Woman Sits With Feet On MRT Seats, S’poreans Say She Looks Like Stand-Up Stacey

Woman Takes Up 2 Seats On MRT, Ironically Resembles Stand-Up Stacey

Public transport can be a place to witness all kinds of questionable human behaviour, from inconsiderate habits to dramatic confrontations.

However, perhaps the most common form of disruption comes from passengers who unabashedly take up more space than necessary.

On Sunday (4 Sep), a TikToker shared a video of one such woman on the MRT, who was sitting with her feet on the seats while casually reading a newspaper.

Viewers immediately took notice of the poster above the reserved seat she was sitting on, featuring Stand-Up Stacey.

Hilariously, the woman bore an uncanny resemblance to the character, who’s supposed to represent being thoughtful of others.

Woman sits with feet on MRT seat

The TikTok video shows a woman sitting on a reserved seat on the MRT with her feet propped up on the neighbouring seat.

She had removed her flip-flops and was wearing only white socks on her feet.

The woman had also placed her handbag on the seat beside her and secured a suitcase to the handrail on the other side.

While the clip does not show the rest of the train carriage, several people can be seen crowding around her, suggesting that it was quite packed.

However, the woman was clearly unbothered and continued to casually read her Chinese newspaper.

In the caption, the TikToker wrote, “aunty sibeh caring sia”.

He also zoomed in on the poster above the woman, which shows Stand-Up Stacey with the words “Show You Care”, urging people to offer the seat to those who need it.

Judging from OP’s giggles behind the camera, he was also amused by the ironic resemblance between the woman and Stand-Up Stacey — after all, both sported similar pink outfits, glasses, and hair colours.

Singaporeans say she looks like Stand-Up Stacey

Netizens were also quick to see the likeness between the woman and the Land Transport Authority (LTA) character.

One TikToker commented that the woman’s outfit looked just like Stand-Up Stacey’s.

Another laughed at how at home the woman seemed to be. It was as if she were sitting in her own living room reading the newspaper.

This netizen quipped that Stand-Up Stacey was taking a short break from her job.

Hope woman will learn to be more considerate

Stand-Up Stacey is one of five Thoughtful Characters that LTA introduced in 2014 to promote graciousness on public transport.

Her character represents the kind act of giving up a seat for those who need it more.

Hopefully, the woman will learn from her ‘twin’ and become more considerate in the future, leaving a seat vacant for her fellow commuters.

Featured image adapted from TikTok & Land Transport Authority on Facebook.

