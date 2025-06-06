Woman pushing trolley bag spotted crossing AYE on foot, vehicles dodge her

Woman pushing trolley was honked by vehicles while crossing AYE

A woman was recently spotted crossing the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on foot while pushing a trolley bag.

While she made it across unscathed, an eyewitness described the dangerous situation to Shin Min Daily News.

Woman with trolley walks in front of truck & lorry while crossing AYE

The woman was seen ambling across the road at about 4pm on Wednesday (4 June) near Exit 10A of the AYE, said a motorcyclist named only as Mr Guo (transliterated from Mandarin).

He saw her while he was riding towards Tuas, and estimated her to be about 40 years old and heading towards the HDB area opposite.

Her path took her in front of a truck and a large lorry, both of which had to take action to avoid hitting her, Mr Guo added.

Some motorists also sounded the horn at her.

Mr Guo said it was fortunate that traffic was not heavy, so vehicles managed to dodge the woman.

“If she had walked faster, she would have been hit,” he added.

It’s believed that she had accessed the expressway from a bus stop.

Overheard bridge near spot where woman crossed AYE

More ludicrously, there is an overheard bridge near the spot where the woman crossed, netizens pointed out.

Thus, it was difficult to understand why she chose to risk her life.

A male resident of the estate told Shin Min that he had never seen the woman before and believed that she did not live there.

Another member of the public, named only as 60-year-old Mdm Chen (transliterated from Mandarin), suspected the woman suffered from dementia.

She did not think anybody in their right mind would cross the expressway there.

This is especially since there is a barrier on the road divider, making it “impossible” to pass through.

