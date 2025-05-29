Young boy crosses road on tricycle alone in Jurong, was partially hidden by foliage

Driver stops for young boy on tricycle in Jurong, urges him to cross quickly

While driving on a busy road in Jurong West, a driver came across a heart-stopping sight — a young boy was trying to pedal across the road alone on his tricycle.

Worse still, according to dashcam footage posted by @sgfollowsall on Instagram, the boy was partially hidden by the foliage on the road divider.

Boy was waiting on the road divider, nearly blocked by foliage

The incident occurred on Tuesday (27 May) at 5.03pm, according to the timestamp on the video.

Writing in the caption, the driver said it took place along Jurong West Avenue 1.

The clip began after his car had turned into the road.

After going over a speed bump, he noticed the young boy waiting on the road divider, nearly blocked by foliage on both sides.

Driver stops & tells boy on tricycle to cross quickly

The driver stopped his car, wound his window down and told the boy: “Faster, go!”

The boy immediately complied, pedalling his tricycle across the road and straining to look for oncoming cars in the left lane while the driver called out: “Faster, faster!”

Keeping a steady speed, the boy finally reached the pavement on the other side.

Once the boy had crossed safely, the driver continued on his way, mumbling to himself at the strange sight.

Driver questions why boy was alone

The driver questioned why the young boy was crossing the road alone.

He also felt that the authorities should trim or remove the vegetation on the road divider so that children, especially, can be seen at a distance, adding:

This is a safety concern that needs urgent attention.

Netizens fear for boy’s safety

Netizens had similar reactions, with some wanting to know where the boy’s parents were.

One said they held their breath while watching the footage, fearing a car would come by on the left lane, as it was a blind spot for the boy.

However, another commenter pointed out that the driver could check whether the coast was clear using his rear-view mirror. Thus, he likely told the boy to go ahead because it was safe.

Another netizen commended the driver for being careful.

