Child nearly gets run over while crossing road at City Hall, man gives middle fingers to car

Man gives middle fingers to car after nearly hitting child running across City Hall road

A man was caught on camera flipping off a car after it narrowly avoided hitting a child who suddenly ran across a busy road near St. Andrew’s Cathedral.

Close call outside St. Andrew’s Cathedral

According to the post on the SGRV FRONT MAN’s Facehook page, the incident allegedly occurred on 29 March at 12.33pm, outside St. Andrew’s Cathedral in City Hall.

A dashcam video from a nearby vehicle captured the tense moment as three people — presumably a family — attempted to cross the street.

A man in green and a woman hurried across first, leaving a young girl standing on the roadside, seemingly hesitant for unknown reasons.

Meanwhile, a black car beside her made a left turn from a road at the cathedral onto St. Andrew’s Road.

She then decided to dash across the road after the two adults, right in front of the car.

The driver managed to stop the car before a collision occurred while the girl caught up with her presumed parents.

After reaching the other side, the man in green gave the departing car both of his middle fingers.

Both parties continued on their separate ways afterwards.

Netizens slam parenst’ reckless behaviour

The viral video sparked debate online, with many netizens criticising the adults for crossing the road without ensuring the child’s safety.

One commenter wondered why the man would show such rude behaviour in front of the girl.

Another user gave an alternative take on the situation, pointing out that the child would be anxious to catch up to the adults.

“It’s okay for the car to slow down and let the child cross the road first!” They wrote, urging people to give way to each other and be gracious.

Also read: Secondary school students rush across road in Punggol, car brakes to avoid hitting them

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.