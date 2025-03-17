Secondary school students rush across road in Punggol, car brakes to avoid hitting them

Students in Punggol nearly get hit by car while running across road, netizens call for education

Several secondary school students in Punggol had a close call with a car after recklessly dashing across Sumang Walk, sparking concerns about road safety.

The incident, which occurred on 14 March at 5.31pm, was caught on dashcam footage.

Students sprint across road without checking for traffic

In the video, students dressed in Yusof Ishak Secondary School uniform were seen gathered at the bus stop outside their school.

Several of them were seen recklessly running across the road instead of using a designated crossing.

The camcar driving down the road went past two students before they reached the middle of the road.

However, three other students right ahead dashed past the road divider and onto the path of the car without even looking for oncoming traffic.

The camcar driver slammed the brakes immediately and loudly honked at the students.

Their car came to a stop before hitting anyone.

One girl flinched and changed directions to return to the road divider, while the other continued sprinting towards the bus stop.

All the while, the driver continued honking at them.

The student who backed off stared awkwardly at the car as it started driving once more.

Meanwhile, the other girl dashed in front of the bus as it started to leave the bus stop, forcing it to brake as well.

Netizens call for stricter measures

Many netizens criticised the students’ recklessness, with some arguing that schools should do more to educate children on road safety.

Other netizens felt that their parents should be the ones educating them instead.

“Discipline starts from home,” one wrote.

A commenter noted that the students were likely sprinting across the road to catch the bus. They told the driver to “slow down in anticipation” in such cases.

Another netizen suggested that the authorities should erect a railing in the road divider to prevent such reckless actions or install a traffic light.

Currently, a railing exists on the road divider in the location but ends right before the area seen in the video.

The nearest traffic light crossing is at the junction of Sumang Walk and Punggol Central, roughly 140 metres away from the bus stops.

In Oct 2022, a BMW driver ran a red light and fatally hit a 14-year-old boy on Sumang Walk, several hundred metres down the road from where this incident happened.

