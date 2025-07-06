Women allegedly seen begging in Chinatown, they appeared to be targeting the elderly

Women allegedly begging for money in Chinatown left quickly after being photographed

Two young women were allegedly seen begging for money in Chinatown, apparently targeting elderly folks.

Photos of the duo, posted in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on Friday (4 July), showed them talking to an older man.

Women looked like tourists, were talking genially to uncle

In the images taken outside Hong Lim Complex, the women were both dressed in dark pants and white tops, looking like tourists.

They were talking to an uncle who was carrying a tote bag.

Their conversation appeared genial, as the man appeared to be smiling.

Women seen allegedly begging from elderly folks in Chinatown

The user who posted the photos said the women appeared to be Chinese nationals.

They were observed to be approaching people for money in Chinatown, and “seem to be targeting elderly individuals”.

When the netizen tried to take a photo of them, they left quickly — but not before allegedly taking money from an elderly man.

Netizens say they encountered ‘beggars’ across S’pore

In the comments, several netizens said they had spotted something similar across various locations in Singapore.

A man has seen “beggars” in Chinatown itself, with “a lot” of them in People’s Park Food Centre.

They would usually approach elderly folks alone, with some of them giving as much as S$50, he said.

A commenter said her friends had encountered “beggars” in places such as Jurong and Clementi. They would ask for cash, saying that they were lost tourists or waiting for relatives to pick them up, she added.

Another user said the “beggars” would not stay at one spot, but move on after taking money from old men.

Some also shared personal experiences, with one “beggar” asking for loose change in Jalan Kayu, but leaving when told they had no cash.

Several netizens advised others to inform the police when such people are encountered.

Begging in Chinatown started years ago

A 54-year-old Hong Lim Complex stallholder named only as Mr Cai (transliterated from Mandarin) told Shin Min Daily News that the begging started years ago.

Foreigners used to ask for money in the area, claiming that they needed cash urgently for work or travel, he said.

He felt that it would look bad if this started happening again.

A member of the public named only as Ms Chen (transliterated from Mandarin) had read reports of young women begging in the area, and was concerned that it might spread.

According to the Destitute Persons Act 1989, it is an offence to beg habitually in a public place in a way that causes annoyance, or is likely to annoy, or creates a nuisance.

A “habitual beggar” is defined as one who begs in a public place at least two times.

Those found guilty of begging face a jail term of up to two years or a fine of up to S$3,000.

Featured image adapted from Junior Breaker via Complaint Singapore on Facebook.