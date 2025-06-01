Woman accused of begging at Our Tampines Hub for several months and depositing the money in bank after

Woman accused of begging at Our Tampines Hub for months

A woman has been accused of begging at Our Tampines Hub for several months. After receiving money, she would deposit it into an ATM. Her suspicious behaviour drew the attention of the public nearby.

In an interview, the woman later explained that she was temporarily unemployed and begged to provide living expenses for her child.

Woman seen begging at Our Tampines Hub

Shin Min Daily News received a tip-off claiming that in recent months, a woman has frequently been seen loitering around Our Tampines Hub and asking passers-by for money.

SM reader Ms Chen, a 40-year-old sales assistant, said she first saw the woman about two months ago and didn’t think much of it at first.

She only started paying attention after seeing the woman beg outside a store. Ms Chen said the woman claimed her mother was ill but deposited all received money into an ATM.

“She stays from 10am until evening time, and is mostly active around the ground floor area.”

During a recent visit, the SM reporter happened to find the woman at the plaza area.

Woman explained that she was unemployed

According to observations, she was walking while looking at her phone and occasionally lowering her head to sob. At one point, the woman also asked a lady for money.

To verify the situation, the reporter quickly caught up with the lady, who revealed that the woman claimed her EZ-Link card had insufficient funds and asked for some money, but she refused.

Later, the reporter also approached the woman who was begging to find out more.

She initially denied begging, claiming volunteers and church members were helping her, but then explained she was unemployed and had no choice but to beg.

Started begging to provide child with living expenses

The 60-year-old woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said she used to work as a warehouse assistant but left her job at the end of March.

Unable to find new work afterward, she reluctantly began begging.

“My child is still studying. Although he earns a little from his internship, it’s still not enough, so I beg to provide him with living expenses.”

She said she didn’t intend to deceive, has found a new job, and will start work in early June.

