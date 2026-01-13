1,462g of heroin hidden in pet food packaging found in car entering S’pore via Woodlands Checkpoint

Heroin & cannabis found in Ms’ia-registered cars at Woodlands Checkpoint, 2 men arrested

A large haul of heroin was found in a Malaysia-registered car that was entering Singapore via the Woodlands Checkpoint on 29 Dec.

About 1,462g of the controlled drug was hidden inside pet food packaging, said the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a Facebook post on Tuesday (13 Jan).

20 bundles of heroin & ‘Ice’ found at Woodlands Checkpoint

The discovery was made when ICA officers at Woodlands Checkpoint conducted checks on the car, ICA said.

When controlled drugs were detected inside pet food packaging, the Central Narcotics Bureau was alerted.

CNB officers searched the car, and found a total of 20 bundles concealed inside the pet food and beverage packaging.

The bundles were later found to contain about 1,462g of heroin and 1,442g of ‘Ice’.

3,272g of cannabis found earlier at Woodlands Checkpoint

A week earlier on 22 Dec, another Malaysia-registered car was searched, also when it was attempting to enter Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoint.

Two black bundles were found in a passenger’s bag, and they were suspected of containing controlled drugs.

The CNB was called, and its officers conducted further checks.

They uncovered a total of seven bundles, later revealed to contain about 3,272g of cannabis and 1,709g of ‘Ice’.

2 M’sian men arrested

Two Malaysian men, one aged 20 and the other aged 39, have been arrested in connection with the two cases.

They were referred to CNB for further investigation, together with the evidence.

The two incidents were detected based on information first received by ICA’s Integrated Targeting Centre (ITC), it said.

ITC subsequently transmitted this information to ground officers to conduct targeted searches.

ICA remained vigilant during festive period

ICA noted that its officers remained vigilant during the year-end festive period despite the high volume of travellers at the land checkpoints.

This led to them foiling several attempts to smuggle controlled drugs into Singapore, it said.

As part of Singapore’s “zero-tolerance stance” against illicit drugs, ICA pledged to continue working with various agencies to prevent the smuggling of drugs, undesirable persons, weapons, explosives and other contrabands into Singapore.

