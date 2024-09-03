Fire breaks out at Woodlands HDB, residents help contain it before SCDF’s arrival

Residents help to contain fire at Woodlands before SCDF’s arrival

On Sunday (1 Sept), a fire broke out in front of Block 870, Woodlands Street 81.

Upon seeing the blazing flames, residents hurried to use water hoses and fire extinguishers to contain it before the firefighters eventually arrived.

The heroic act was captured in a TikTok video, with a caption saying: “The Superheroes who helped contained [sic] the fire before the SCDF arrived to put it out…KUDOS”.

The video has since garnered over 200K views and over 9K likes, with many commenters applauding the effort of the residents to put out the fire.

Residents work together to put out fire

In the video posted by TikTok user Mr Amritpal Singh, a fire can be seen raging behind a construction fence in front of an HDB block.

The video then pans to multiple residents standing around the construction fence and using water hoses to put out the fire.

One resident is also seen assisting the others by holding up the water hose while a couple of residents witness the blaze.

The residents’ efforts managed to contain the fire but did not put it out completely. Later on, the video shows Singapore Civil Defence Service (SCDF) personnel using their much stronger water hoses to put out the blaze completely.

The fire is seen eventually dissipating, covering the entire block in smoke.

10 fire extinguishers were used in addition to water hoses

Speaking to MS News, Mr Amritpal Singh said that he was walking towards his car when he saw three to four members of the public grabbing fire extinguishers and running to the location of the fire.

He shared that the residents had initially used about 10 fire extinguishers to fight the fire in the beginning.

However, after discovering that the fire was situated at the base of a container, they switched to using water hoses to contain the fire before the SCDF arrived at the scene.

Netizens online have praised the swift action of the residents, and many applauded their act of heroism.

MS News has reached out to SCDF for a statement regarding the fire.

Featured image courtesy of Amritpal Singh and adapted from @amritpalsingh7 on TikTok.