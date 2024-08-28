Potong Pasir blaze: Drunk victim left outside flat, accidentally set himself on fire while lighting cigarette

More details emerge about 44-year-old man who died in Potong Pasir flat fire

More details have emerged regarding the man found dead outside a flat after a fire broke out at a Bukit Batok HDB block on Wednesday (28 Aug).

According to 8world News, the victim was Lin Mingli (name transliterated from Chinese), a 44-year-old freelancer.

He was single and had moved into the Bukit Batok flat to live with his aunt and cousin one or two years ago.

His older brother, who wished to remain anonymous, told Lianhe Zaobao that their aunt had passed away just 100 days earlier.

Sent home & left outside unit while drunk

From what Lin’s brother understands, the deceased had been drinking with friends earlier that morning and was sent home by one of them.

The friend knocked on the door and called out several times, attempting to wake Lin’s cousin.

When no one answered, the friend left, leaving a drunk Lin in the corridor.

It is believed that after the friend left, Lin attempted to light a cigarette with a lighter but accidentally set himself on fire instead.

Neighbours heard his cries of pain and rushed to investigate.

They found Lin on fire, quickly extinguished the flames with a fire extinguisher, and called the police.

Victim was loyal friend & filial son

Lin’s cousin, who had been fast asleep at the time, only learnt of the incident when the police arrived.

Her heart-wrenching cries were heard throughout the area as Lin’s body was removed from the scene.

Lin’s brother also shared that their mother, who is in her 80s, was beside him when he received the tragic news. She was devastated upon hearing of her son’s death.

Described as an extremely filial son, Lin had recently talked about taking their mother on a trip to Taiwan.

He was also known as a loyal and kind friend with a wide social circle.

Lianhe Zaobao reported that the intense fire burned parts of Lin’s body.

However, the exact cause of death — whether due to the fire or an underlying health condition — will need to be determined through further autopsy.

