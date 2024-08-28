Charred body of 44-year-old man found after Potong Pasir flat fire, cause under investigation

Fire breaks out at Potong Pasir HDB flat on 28 Aug

On Wednesday (28 Aug) morning, a fire broke out at an HDB flat in Potong Pasir.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that one person was pronounced dead following the blaze, which occurred at 107 Potong Pasir Avenue 1, around 6am.

Speaking to MS News, the SCDF said it received an alert about the incident at approximately 6.45am.

When officers arrived, they found that the fire had already been put out by members of the public using a fire extinguisher.

Body of 44-year-old man found outside unit

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that around eight police vehicles were present at the location.

Police officers had sealed off a corner unit on the eighth floor for investigation.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, a charred body was found outside the flat.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed to MS News that a 44-year-old man was discovered lying motionless outside a residential unit and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A female resident living on a floor above the incident site told Lianhe Zaobao she was awakened around 6am by two screams from someone in severe pain.

“My room is close to the corridor, so I could hear it clearly,” she explained. “I thought it was a funeral on the ground floor of the HDB, with someone crying out in grief.”

She added that the unit involved was occupied by a woman in her 60s and a man in his 30s, who is reportedly the woman’s nephew.

Preliminary investigations do not indicate foul play, and investigations are ongoing.

