2 Yishun HDB flats catch fire on 23 Aug, involved PMD & e-bike batteries

2 Yishun HDB flats catch fire on 23 Aug

On 23 Aug, two flats in Yishun caught fire with one involving a Personal Mobility Device (PMD) and the other involving a Power-Assisted Bicycle.

SCDF was alerted to a fire in Block 392, Yishun Ave 6 at around 1.25pm.

Firefighters forced their way into the 6th-floor unit and extinguished the fire with a water jet.

A total of 16 residents from the block were evacuated as a precaution. There were no reported injuries.

The fire involved a PMD in the living room.

According to SCDF, investigations indicate that the most likely cause of the fire was a PMD battery.

Night fire occurred due to e-bike

Just before midnight, SCDF responded to another fire in Yishun. This time the fire occurred at Block 345, Yishun Ave 1.

After they arrived, firefighters from the Yishun Fire Station spotted black smoke from an 8th-floor unit. Once again, the firefighters deployed a water jet to extinguish the fire.

However, this time around 100 residents from the block were evacuated.

An occupant from the unit had also evacuated prior to SCDF’s arrival, but declined a visit to the hospital.

According to SCDF, investigations indicate that the fire had most likely originated from e-bike batteries found in the 8th-floor unit’s bedroom.

