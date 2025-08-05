S’pore mattress company Woosa will pay you up to S$3K to sleep at their next live showcase

Get paid up to S$3,000 to sleep at the next Woosa live showcase in September

If you’ve ever dreamt (pun intended) of getting paid to sleep, now’s your chance to make that fantasy a very well-rested reality.

Local mattress company Woosa is offering one lucky person up to S$3,000 for simply lying down, relaxing, and enjoying some much-needed shuteye.

Sounds too good to be true? Well, it isn’t.

Woosa live showcase celebrates the importance of sleep

If you happened to visit Jurong Point in June 2024, you may have spotted people lounging in plush beds right in the middle of the atrium.

That was Woosa’s Sleeping Beauty pop-up, which has also been held at Suntec City and Waterway Point.

Besides showcasing the brand’s luxurious mattresses, the event aims to highlight the importance of rest — especially since Singaporeans are infamous for their sleep deprivation.

From 8 to 14 Sept, the Sleeping Beauty showcase is back, and Woosa is looking for their next “Dreamers” to star in the sleepy pop-up.

And here’s the best part: The Dreamers’ only job is to sleep, recharge, and unwind. That’s it.

@woosasg Get paid to sleep! Earn up to $3,000 just by lounging in bed, because we believe that rest should be just as rewarding. You may have spotted us before, with live dreamers snoozing away at Suntec, Jurong Point, or Waterway Point – are you our next Dreamer? Sign up for the dream job through link in bio, or tag a friend who would be the perfect candidate 😴 ♬ original sound – Woosa Sleep – Woosa Sleep

This could mean catching up on shows on a tablet, reading a book, or journalling — whatever helps them feel at ease, just like they would in their own bed.

Casting call open from now till 10 Aug

Whether you’re an early bird who’s tucked in by 10pm or a night owl who considers 1am “early”, Woosa wants to hear how your sleep habits can inspire others to rethink the value of rest.

Those aged 21 to 35 can apply for the Dreamer role by sharing their unique sleep story and showing how rest plays a key part in their daily life.

So, if you believe your sleep routine is quirky or special, now’s your chance to turn it into a paycheque.

Applications are open until 10 Aug. After the deadline, Woosa will shortlist candidates and invite them for a quick in-person chat.

The number of Dreamers selected will depend on the strength of applications and overall fit. Woosa is still reviewing submissions and will confirm the final lineup in due course.

Chosen Dreamers will be featured in the showcase, each with a sleep setup designed to reflect their real-life bedtime habits.

Ready to sleep your way to S$3,000? Submit your application now.

Also read: Surveys Find 73% Of S’poreans Lack Sleep, Many Claim Work Concerns Keep Them Awake

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Woosa.