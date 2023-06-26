S’pore Construction Worker Bites Off Man’s Earlobe While Intoxicated, Gets 5 Months’ Jail

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man Bites Off 47-Year-Old’s Earlobe, Sentenced To 5 Months’ Jail

While drunken brawls are not exactly uncommon, it isn’t often that one party ends up with part of their ear missing.

On Monday (26 June), 37-year-old Manohar Sankar was sentenced to five months’ jail and fined S$1,000 after pleading guilty to a charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

The Indian national bit off another man’s earlobe following a night of drinking.

He also insulted the victim and cursed at his mother.

Construction worker bites off man’s earlobe during quarrel

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that Sankar, a construction worker, was drinking alcohol on 19 May 2020 on the rooftop of the apartment where he stayed.

He and the victim, a 47-year-old Indian national, were both living at a workers’ apartment on Upper Serangoon Road.

The victim’s identity and occupation were not stated.

At around 10pm, Sankar suddenly began hurling vulgarities at the victim for unknown reasons. He reportedly cursed at the victim’s mother in Tamil, among other insults.

This upset the victim, who told Sankar to stop scolding him.

Sankar then went up and grabbed the other man from behind, biting his left ear.

After a scuffle, they both fell, and the victim’s left earlobe was bitten off.

Other men came between them to break up the fight and the victim was given first aid.

Sankar, who was still intoxicated, continued to lie down on the ground.

2cm by 2cm of earlobe gone, ear permanently disfigured

The next day, the victim went to the hospital as his ear still hurt.

A part of his left earlobe had been bitten off — a total of 2cm by 2cm.

The doctor cleaned up the wound before stitching his ear.

Sadly, while the wound has healed, the victim’s ear has been permanently disfigured.

CNA reported that Sankar could have been jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$5,000, or both for using abusive words to cause distress.

As for voluntarily causing grievous hurt, he could have been jailed for up to 10 years and fined or caned.

Featured image by MS News.