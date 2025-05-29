Construction worker dies after getting hit by speeding Lamborghini in M’sia, driver arrested

Chinese worker killed after being hit by Lamborghini in Kuching, driver suspected to be speeding

A 52-year-old Chinese construction worker was tragically killed on Monday evening (26 May) after being hit by a Lamborghini allegedly speeding along Jalan Lapangan Terbang (Airport Road) in Kuching, Sarawak.

The victim was crossing the road near an Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) construction site at about 6.50pm when the sports car slammed into him, Sarawak Tribune reported.

He suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead on the spot by paramedics from Sarawak General Hospital.

Driver detained for reckless driving causing death

Initial investigations revealed that the Lamborghini, driven by a 54-year-old local man heading towards Bintawa, struck the worker as he was attempting to cross the road.

The suspect has since been detained by authorities. He is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which covers reckless or dangerous driving resulting in death.

If convicted, he could face five to 10 years in prison and a fine of RM20,000 (S$6,000) to RM50,000 (S$15,000).

A photo circulating on social media shows the Lamborghini’s front end damaged, with a smashed windscreen, suggesting the force of the impact.

Kuching police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu has called on motorists to remain vigilant and obey all traffic laws, especially in areas with ongoing construction.

Featured image adapted from Sarawak Tribune.