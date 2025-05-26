84-year-old man dies after getting hit by minibus at Choa Chu Kang, driver arrested

84-year-old man dies after getting hit by minibus at Choa Chu Kang

On Monday (26 May) morning, an 84-year-old man passed away after getting hit by a minibus at Choa Chu Kang.

The 53-year-old driver of the bus was later arrested for careless driving causing death, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) told MS News.

Blue police tent seen at accident site

A video capturing the aftermath of the incident was uploaded to the SGRV Facebook page shortly after the crash.

In the footage, a blue police tent — typically used to shield the body of a deceased victim — was seen positioned between the minibus and a police car in the rightmost lane.

At least two police cars and four police motorcycles were parked nearby, with several uniformed officers on site speaking to a man at the scene.

Police investigations ongoing

The SPF confirmed that authorities were alerted to an accident involving a minibus and a pedestrian at the Junction of Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 and Choa Chu Kang Central at around 6.15am.

The elderly pedestrian was pronounced dead on-site, and the driver was subsequently arrested for careless driving causing death.

Police investigations are ongoing.

MS News has reached out to the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) for more information.

Also read: Motorcyclist dies after colliding with BMW on Second Link, was run over by another motorcycle

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.