Motorcyclist dies after colliding with BMW on Second Link, was run over by another motorcycle

Motorcyclist dies on Second Link after being thrown off motorbike

A motorcyclist has died on the Second Link after reportedly colliding with a BMW.

A video of the aftermath was posted by a netizen on Facebook, showing the man lying on the road in a pool of blood.

Motorcyclist lies motionless on highway

The clip showed congestion on the Second Link highway as motorists avoided the centre lane.

A police motorcycle and at least two officers were also at the scene as a crowd gathered in the middle of the road.

The cause of the jam was soon revealed to be a motorcyclist lying motionless on the road, surrounded by a group of motorcyclists.

Another man was seen pumping his chest, apparently administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

On the left road shoulder sat another injured motorcyclist, being attended to by others.

Motorcyclist dies on Second Link, body covered by white sheet

The motorcyclist on the road apparently passed away at the scene, as the clip included an image of his lifeless body.

The body was later covered by a white sheet.

The netizen who posted the video said the deceased was a “RUN SGD” comrade, referring to Malaysians who commute to Singapore daily for work.

It took place near the Sultan Abu Bakar Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex, he added.

Motorcyclist dies after colliding with BMW on Second Link

The fatal accident occurred at about 9.05pm on Friday (23 May), at kilometre 2.1 of the Second Link, reported 8world News, quoting the China Press.

The Malaysian police said the motorcyclist was riding a red motorbike on the left lane when he collided with the rear of a BMW in the centre lane.

He was thrown off his motorbike and landed on the road, where he was run over by another motorbike.

The rider of the blue motorbike that ran over him suffered minor injuries after losing control and crashing, the police added.

The police are appealing for witnesses or information to assist in their investigation.

