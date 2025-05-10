Motorcyclist killed on Second Link after driver of S’pore-registered Maserati attempts illegal U-turn

Motorcyclist killed after accident involving Singapore-registered Maserati

A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a metal barrier dislodged by a luxury car bearing a Singapore licence plate on Tuesday (7 May).

The fatal accident occurred after the latter attempted an illegal U-turn on the Second Link Highway.

Several dashcam clips of the incident, which happened near KM0.6 of the highway towards Singapore, have since gone viral on social media.

Motorcyclist dies on the spot from severe head injuries

Footage showed a red Maserati attempting an illegal U-turn before slamming into a metal road divider, tearing off a section of the barrier.

The force of the crash sent the twisted barrier hurtling into the opposite lane.

Moments later, a motorcyclist travelling in the opposite direction collided with the debris. He died on the spot from severe head injuries.

The impact was so forceful that a storage box fitted to the victim’s motorcycle was flung across to the other side of the road.

Two other motorcyclists crashed into the fallen box but fortunately escaped without injury.

Driver is confronted by motorists following crash

Clips also showed the resulting confrontation, when other motorists began smashing the Maserati with their helmets.

Several people can be heard cursing the driver and a passenger accompanying him.

Police officers, who later arrived at the scene, tried to fend off people attacking the driver, who appeared distressed during the escort.

When questioned, the individual in a black top responded in Malay: “I didn’t hit his vehicle. He hit the divider.”

Someone off-camera then asked: “How many people were involved in the accident?”

“I don’t know. I didn’t see,” the person replied.

The case is under investigation.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.