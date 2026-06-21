S’pore reclaims top spot in World Competitiveness Ranking as Switzerland slips to 3rd

Hong Kong climbs to 2nd as Singapore regains lead in IMD 2026 list

Singapore has returned to the top of the global competitiveness rankings in the latest IMD World Competitiveness Ranking for 2026.

Hong Kong rises one spot to 2nd this year, while Switzerland — which topped last year’s ranking — finished in 3rd.

The annual ranking, which assesses economies based on a mix of executive perceptions and statistical indicators, placed Singapore in 1st position for 2026, following a brief slip to 2nd in 2025 after topping the chart in 2024.

Institutions and resilience take centre stage in new competitiveness era

The IMD World Competitiveness Centre highlighted that strong institutions are becoming an increasingly important buffer against global economic shocks, as geopolitical fragmentation, technological disruption, and demographic pressures reshape the global economy.

It noted that competitiveness is shifting away from traditional drivers such as cost efficiency and scale, towards the credibility and effectiveness of national institutions.

“Geopolitical conditions are worsening, and global fragmentation is increasing,” said Arturo Bris, Director of the World Competitiveness Centre.

“Nations with their own tried and tested, credible institutions gain an advantage in this context because, as the international systems cease to serve so many national needs, businesses can carry on as usual.”

Singapore’s strengths: government efficiency and economic performance

Singapore maintained strong performance in key pillars, particularly government efficiency and economic performance.

According to the 2026 report, Singapore ranked 3rd in both categories, reflecting sustained strength in public sector effectiveness and employment as well as international trade.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry noted that economies are now navigating a more complex global environment shaped by:

Diminished rules-based global order and rising geopolitical competition, rapid technological change driven by artificial intelligence, the transition towards a low-carbon economy, and ageing populations, slowing workforce growth and declining birth rates.

These structural challenges are expected to increasingly shape long-term competitiveness outcomes.

Switzerland retains institutional strength despite overall drop

Despite slipping to 3rd overall, Switzerland continued to demonstrate exceptional institutional stability.

It retained its top spot in government efficiency and infrastructure from 2022 to 2026, underscoring its reputation for strong governance and administrative performance.

However, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) highlighted mounting external pressures, including protectionist trends, weakening multilateral trade systems, and the need to improve market access, regulation efficiency, competition, and fiscal sustainability.

A shifting global competitiveness landscape

The 2026 rankings suggest a broader shift in how economic competitiveness is measured and understood, with institutional credibility playing a growing role in determining resilience and long-term performance.

As global uncertainty deepens, economies with stable governance frameworks and adaptable institutions appear increasingly well-positioned to weather economic and geopolitical shocks.

Also Read: Singapore ranked safest country in the world for immigrants in 2026 index, climbs 4 spots

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Featured image adapted from MS News and Bogdan.lazar.3 on Instagram.