World Cup Package By Singtel, StarHub & Mediacorp Costs S$98 For Early Birds, Subscribe By 6 Nov

World Cup 2022 Package Starts From S$98

Mediacorp, Singtel, and StarHub are teaming up to give Singaporeans all 64 matches of the World Cup this year, which will be held in Qatar from 20 Nov to 18 Dec.

This is the second time the broadcasters are teaming up after the 2018 World Cup, according to a press release jointly issued by all three of them.

Those who subscribe before 6 Nov will get an early bird pricing of S$98 (U.P. S$118).

The previous package four years ago started from S$94.

Broadcasters will show all 64 Qatar World Cup 2022 matches

Every match will be shown on Singtel and StarHub’s World Cup package channels, as well as Mediacorp’s meWATCH.

Viewers can get analysis from guests and pundits such as Marcel Desailly, Arsene Wenger, Lothar Matthaus, Gabriel Batistuta, Paul Scholes and more, through on-site programming and studio shows.

For those who’d like to catch games free-to-air, you can too on Mediacorp Channel 5, a total of nine free matches.

While Singapore hasn’t qualified for the 2022 edition, six other countries under the Asian Federal Confederation (AFC) are at the World Cup:

Qatar (hosts)

Australia

Iran

Japan

Saudi Arabia

South Korea

Of course, defending champions France, as well as Brazil, Argentina, and popular England, have qualified as well.

The highest-profile country to miss out is Italy, after they lost to North Macedonia. They also failed to qualify for the previous World Cup in 2018. Curiously, they won EURO 2020, which was held last year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Opening game on 21 Nov

The games will begin at 12am Singapore time on 21 Nov, with the first match between Qatar and Ecuador.

Johan Buse, Chief of Consumer Business Group at StarHub said, “We are excited to take to the field once again with Singtel and Mediacorp, bringing the action-packed game directly to our customers, to keep them fully immersed at the heart of live football.”

StarHub said it’ll offer match highlights, live statistics, and an interactive timeline for viewers to jump back to key moments.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Rhett Lewis on Unsplash.