Be spirited away: 5 reasons you cannot miss The World of Studio Ghibli at ArtScience Museum

The World of Studio Ghibli exhibition arrives at ArtScience Museum

Have you ever pictured how Studio Ghibli’s ‘Castle in the Sky’ would look like in real life?

Ever wondered how it would feel walking down the ancient tunnel of ‘Spirited Away’, and stepping foot into an entirely different world?

From today (4 Oct), these musings will no longer have to stay as figments of your imagination.

The legendary Japanese animation studio will be having its original exhibition, ‘The World of Studio Ghibli’, right here in Singapore at the ArtScience Museum.

Spanning across two levels and featuring beloved titles such as ‘Spirited Away’, ‘Howl’s Moving Castle’, and ‘Kiki’s Delivery’, this is Singapore’s first official Studio Ghibli exhibition.

Here are five reasons why you cannot miss this experience of a lifetime.

1. Experience Studio Ghibli films in 3D

Depicting the most iconic scenes across 11 films, the exhibition blends art with reality just like the films.

It does so through the 16 large-scale theatrical sets handcrafted by Japanese artists, teleporting visitors into the various fantasy worlds.

Right at the start, visitors will be greeted with the bizarre castle from ‘Howl’s Moving Castle’ in motion.

Work alongside the adorable Soot Sprites in the bathhouse from ‘Spirited Away‘, before rewarding yourself with some bread from ‘Kiki’s Delivery’.

And most importantly, peep at a snoring Totoro with your own eyes — exactly like how the sisters in the film first found the gentle giant in the forest.

2. Debut of original Studio Ghibli art installations

Aside from large-scale theatrical sets, visitors can also find 16 box art installations specially produced for this exhibition.

The box art installations, created by Studio Ghibli itself, are miniature models of scenes from the films.

Different from the theatrical sets which aim to a create strong impact on visitors, the box art illustrations invite visitors to closely observe and appreciate the studio’s craftsmanship.

The box art caters to both new and old fans alike.

For new fans who are getting to know Studio Ghibli films, the impressive craftmanship is an excellent introduction to the studio’s artistic rigour.

Meanwhile, older fans can renew their passion for the animation powerhouse through the finer details of the installation that cannot be seen in the films.

Apart from the box art, the exhibition will also include original artworks from the films.

Most notably, visitors will be able to see the painting made by Ursula in ‘Kiki’s Delivery’ — a first in any Studio Ghibli exhibition.

3. Appreciate the exhibition with minimal digital intervention

Another detail that makes The World of Studio Ghibli worth visiting is the lack of digital devices throughout the exhibition.

Studio Ghibli’s films are known for their hand-drawn illustrations. This is, therefore, what creates the studio’s unique artstyle.

Per this artistic choice, visitors will barely notice digital technology throughout both levels of the exhibitions.

Instead, artists creatively used a range of tools to bring the theatrical sets to life.

The most memorable example will be the reconstruction of Laputa, from the ‘Castle in the Sky’.

Through the clever use of mirrors and lighting, artists created a visual illusion of a castle floating in space.

In the ‘Porco Rosso’ section, three tonnes of real sand was used to recreate the scene of Porco sunbathing on a beach.

Additionally, the beautiful and convincing gradient of waves splashing on the sand was painted by hand.

4. Specially designed interactive photo spots

With such stunning exhibits, you would naturally want photos to commit the experience to your memories.

Visitors can do so at multiple interactive photo spots recreating iconic scenes.

First up, a reenactment of ‘My Neighbour Totoro’s’ famous film poster — waiting for the bus in the rain next to Totoro.

Hold on to the red umbrella, provided as prop, and snap some shots while enjoying the soft pitter-patter of raindrops in the background.

For fans of ‘Kiki’s Delivery’, the section includes a special structure to recreate the climatic scene of Tombo dangling from the airship — the moment when Kiki regained her ability to fly as she rushed to save her dear friend.

If you’re visiting with your friends and family, you can take turns roleplaying as Kiki and Tombo.

Last but not least, at the end of the exhibition on the third floor, visitors are invited to sit next to No-Face in the iconic train carriage scene from ‘Spirited Away’.

Here, imagine yourself as Chihiro, braving the journey to save Haku and her parents.

5. Official Studio Ghibli merchandise without travelling to Japan

For passionate Studio Ghibli fans, this might perhaps be the most exciting item on the list yet — a gift shop selling official Studio Ghibli products.

The store spans a large area, with a variety of merchandise available from plushies to picture books.

Jigsaw puzzle enthusiasts can also rejoice, as the store offers several puzzle sets for almost all films part of the exhibition.

There is also an assortment of collectible ephemera such as keychains, notebooks, and postcards.

And since these are official products from Studio Ghibli, you can be assured of their quality.

Book your tickets today

For Studio Ghibli fans, The World of Studio Ghibli is a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in your favourite films.

The exhibition runs from 4 Oct to 2 Feb 2025, with ample opportunity to visit the magical realm and look at the installations.

Ticket prices for the exhibition start at S$29 for adults. For more information on ticket prices and admission times, head to the Marina Bay Sands website here.

If you already love Studio Ghibli, let yourself experience the timeless films on an even deeper level.

But if you are new to the films, visit the museum and find out why fans describe them as life-changing.

