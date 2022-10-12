XBB Strain Caused Spike In S’pore Covid-19 Cases But Severe Illnesses Remain Low: MOH

MOH Counters Claims That XBB Strain Causes More Severe Illnesses & Deaths

On Tuesday (11 Oct), Singapore recorded a whopping 11,732 new Covid-19 cases, more than double the 4,719 new cases the day before.

Since then, rumours began circulating that there is a sudden spike in cases of severe illnesses due to the XBB strain of the virus.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has since disproven the claims, announcing that they will be filing Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) orders against those who spread such rumours.

XBB strain caused spike but severe cases still low

In a press release on 11 Oct, MOH refuted the rumours that were circulating on WhatsApp.

The rumours claimed that Singapore was facing a large and sudden jump in Covid-19 cases with severe illnesses and deaths due to the circulating XBB strain.

Although there was an increase in local cases due to the strain, the number of severe cases has remained relatively low, said MOH.

Furthermore, there is no evidence to support the fact that the XBB strain is causing more serious illnesses, they added.

The majority of patients, particularly those who have been vaccinated, only experience mild symptoms such as a sore throat or slight fever.

Hence, MOH announced that they will be initiating POFMA against the rumours.

Slightly higher hospitalisation cases than previous waves

As of 11 Oct, there are 11 ICU cases and 50 needing oxygen supplementation. This is slightly higher than in the past few months.

MOH noted the “increase in hospitalised cases is in line with the overall increase in cases”.

Unlike the 1,600 and 800 peaks of the Delta and Omicron waves respectively, there are currently 490 patients in hospital.

Public discouraged from rushing to EDs

Since hospitals’ Emergency Departments (ED) are still very busy, MOH advises members of the public against rushing there unless necessary.

Those who walk into EDs with non-emergency conditions, including children, will be diverted to other clinics for further assessment.

This is to allocate ED resources only to those who need them more urgently.

Featured image by MS News.