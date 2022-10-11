15% Of Former Covid-19 Patients Get Reinfection, Another ‘Big Wave’ Possible: Ong Ye Kung

Singapore’s Covid-19 Reinfection Rate Is At 15%: Ong Ye Kung

Now that we’re nearly three years into the Covid-19 pandemic, many of us have likely contracted the virus. But past infection doesn’t necessarily translate to complete immunity, as reinfection numbers remind us.

Putting things into perspective, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung shared that about 15% of former Covid-19 patients have gotten reinfected, further warning that a “big wave” could be upon us if the number hits 50%.

Acknowledging that cases could rise to 9,000 or 10,000 on Tuesday (11 Oct), Mr Ong predicted that our hospitals might soon get busier.

Singapore could have a new wave if reinfection rate hits 50%

Speaking at a Yale-NUS forum on Monday (10 Oct), Mr Ong shared that Singapore’s Covid-19 reinfection rate currently stands at 15%.

This means that 15% of residents who previously caught Covid-19 have gotten it for the second time.

Mr Ong explained that the reinfection figure could possibly give the authorities an indication of whether Singapore is facing a “big wave”.

While that number might not be that high now, Mr Ong warned that Singapore is “going to have a wave” if the figure hits 50%.

But as the number now stands at 15%, the health minister said that the Government is currently taking a “let’s wait and see” approach and are keeping a close eye on things.

Hospital might get busier as Singapore rides through wave

Mr Ong also acknowledged that Singapore is currently in the midst of a “wave” — referencing the 4,719 new cases reported on Monday (10 Oct).

However, as Tuesday (11 Oct) looms, he said that infection numbers could possibly double to 9,000 or even 10,000.

As this happens, Mr Ong anticipates hospitals to get busier and that healthcare workers might require additional support as they come under strain.

However, he stressed the importance of riding through this wave with our current suite of measures.

Featured image by MS News and adapted from Yale-NUS College on Facebook.