Purchase Ya Kun Kaya Toast Kopi For A Caregiver Who Needs One

Caregivers selflessly devote their time caring for others, often at the expense of their own well-being.

While there are many ways to show our appreciation, Ya Kun Kaya Toast has partnered with The Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) to encourage the public to treat caregivers to a cup of coffee.

As part of the Give a Cuppa Care movement, members of the public can send coffee through the Ya Kun Kaya Toast mobile app from 7 Feb to 6 Mar.

During this time, each cup sent through the app costs $1.80 and caregivers can then redeem the beverage at any of the 40 participating outlets.

Purchase kopi through the Ya Kun app & redeem drinks in-store

In a press release, AIC says the movement is meant to remind caregivers to care for themselves and take breaks whenever possible.

Through the initiative, caregivers can redeem beverages, that had been bought for them, at any of the participating Ya Kun Kaya Toast outlets,

These include all outlets except the ones at Changi Airport Terminals, Takashimaya, and Shell @ Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim.

Redeem cute badges with every meal purchase at Ya Kun Kaya Toast

Additionally, members of the public can show their support by redeeming a limited edition pin badge.

These cute pins can be redeemed by purchasing a meal at Ya Kun Kaya Toast and flashing the corresponding Facebook post to the cashier.

For this week, you can start collecting this sloth practising wushu.

By completing these steps, you’ll get the pin badge entirely for free. Do note that each design is tied to a certain time frame, grouped in weeks.

Small gestures make the biggest impression

Sometimes, small gestures can make the biggest impression — especially ones that remind you that someone’s thinking of you.

If you know a caregiver in need of a well-deserved break, don’t hesitate to order a beverage for them.

