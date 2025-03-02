S’pore shuttler Yeo Jia Min wins German Open, Loh Kean Yew settles for runner-up

Yeo Jia Min wins German Open, her first Badminton World Federation title since 2019

Singapore badminton star Yeo Jia Min has finally won her first Badminton World Federation (BWF) title in more than five years, triumphing in the German Open.

Meanwhile, Loh Kean Yew settled for runner-up in the same competition, failing to beat his close friend Viktor Axelsen in the men’s final.

Yeo Jia Min defeated opponent in 2 sets at German Open final

Yeo, 26, was playing in the women’s singles final at the Westenergie Sporthalle in Mulheim, Germany on Sunday (2 March).

She ended up trouncing her opponent, Vietnam’s Nguyen Thuy Linh, in two sets of 21-16 and 21-17, the Singapore Badminton Association (SBA) said in a Facebook post.

While Yeo led all the way in the first set, the Vietnamese managed to take the lead in the second set before being overtaken again.

German Open is 1st Super 300 title for Yeo Jia Min

Yeo’s German Open title is her third on the BWF World Tour, but her first Super 300 title.

Her last BWF title was won at the Super 100 Hyderabad Open in August 2019.

It’s also her fifth international title of her career, said SBA.

Mr Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, congratulated her in a Facebook post, calling it “the biggest title of her career”.

Win is all the sweeter due to past setbacks

Yeo was quoted as saying by SBA that the title meant a lot to her, adding:

I’ve gone through so many losses and setbacks that this victory becomes even sweeter.

Some of her most heartbreaking defeats were in the 2021 Hylo Open final — her last BWF World Tour final before this — and the 2024 Paris Olympics round of 16.

Loh tastes defeat against Axelsen in final

Meanwhile in the men’s final on the same day, Loh battled Denmark’s Axelsen but ultimately couldn’t prevail.

He fell 19-21 and 18-21 in two sets over 54 minutes.

But the Singaporean put up a good fight, leading twice in the first set before Axelsen stormed back to take the set.

In the see-saw second set, Axelsen took a huge lead but Loh clawed it back. The Dane then regained the large advantage but was pegged back by Loh again.

After Loh narrowed the disparity to two points, Axelsen finally won the title-winning point.

Loh ‘impressed’ with ‘strong run’

For Loh, this was his first final in nearly a year since he won the Madrid Spain Masters in March 2024.

He has not defeated Axelsen since the Denmark Open in 2022, while the two-time Olympic champion and world No. 4 recently won the India Open in January.

Despite the loss, Mr Tong said Loh “impressed us with a strong run” to the final, putting up a “spirited fight” before finishing as runner-up and concluding a “promising campaign”.

A sweet victory for SG60

SBA President Lawrence Leow said it was “a cause for celebration” to have two Singaporeans contesting both singles finals at a BWF Super 300 tournament.

The feat “couldn’t come at a better time” as we celebrate SG60 this year, he added, noting:

Jia Min’s victory today only made it sweeter.

