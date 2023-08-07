Yip Pin Xiu Wins 2nd Gold At World Para Swim Championships, Triumphing In Women’s 50m Backstroke S2

Yip Pin Xiu Bags 2nd Gold At World Para Swimming Championships 2023

National paralympic swimmer Yip Pin Xiu has achieved various accolades throughout her career, including smashing a world record at the Citi Para Swimming Series earlier this year.

She has now done her country proud once again, by clinching a second gold at the Manchester 2023 Para Swimming World Championships.

The victory cemented Yip as double world champion for the third time, winning two out of two events she had at the competition.

Yip Pin Xiu beats Italy’s Angela Procida to win 2nd gold

The Singapore Disability Sports Council (SDSC) revealed via a press release that Yip won her seventh World Championship title at the Women’s 50m Backstroke S2 event in Manchester.

She beat Italy’s Angela Procida by 6.76 seconds, reaching the finish line with a timing of one minute and 4.10 seconds.

Winning the 100m Backstroke S2 also cemented her as a double world champion for the third time.

She previously emerged victorious at the 2019 London and 2022 Madeira championships. Yip is also the current world record holder in both events.

Qualifies for Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

In addition, Yip qualified for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games through her earlier win in the Women’s 100m Backstroke S2, securing a slot in the event.

A week-long event, the Para Swimming World Championships in Manchester offers 270 direct qualification slots for the Paralympics.

Unfortunately, her second victory in the 50m Backstroke will not earn an additional slot for Singapore. This is in line with World Para Swimming’s direct qualification rules.

Singapore now has two slots in the Games, with Nur Syahidah Alim securing another in para archery. She did so at the Pilsen 2023 World Para Archery Championships earlier in July.

Other than Yip, three other para swimmers from Singapore are competing in the 2023 World Championships. They are Colin Soon Jin Guang, Sophie Soon Jin Wen, and Toh Wei Soong.

Featured image adapted from @sdsc on Instagram and the Singapore Disability Sports Council/Jon Super/SportsNewsAgency.