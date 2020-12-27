Shalom Movers Truck Met With Accident At Yishun Dam, Now Looking For Footage

Accidents on the road can occur due to any number of errors on the part of motorists or pedestrians, but the least those involved can do is stay around for accountability.

Unfortunately, that didn’t occur for a participant in an accident at Yishun Dam last night on Boxing Day (26 Dec).

A Shalom Movers truck was involved in an accident with another heavy vehicle, causing part of the road to be blocked off.

Shalom Movers are now looking for witnesses, as the heavy vehicle driver fled the scene.

Truck meets with accident at Yishun Dam

Facebook group Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road posted a picture of the accident scene on Sunday (27 Dec), showing the truck in a 45° angle.

The picture was accompanied by a caption warning motorists that one side of the dam was blocked and not passable.

Luckily, the truck didn’t collapse on its side.

Close to that truck is another heavy vehicle, which appears to have taken significant damage in its front.

This might indicate that the heavy vehicle crashed into the truck from behind.

A video shared by an MS News reader shows half of the road blocked off by the accident.

Video courtesy of an MS News reader

There’s also a traffic jam, with vehicles piling up due to the reduced road space.

Image courtesy of an MS News reader

Truck owner looking for witnesses in accident at Yishun Dam

Shalom Movers, the owner of the truck, posted a reply to the post on Facebook, helping to elucidate several aspects of the accident.

Firstly, they confirmed that their truck was indeed hit by another heavy vehicle last night, although they didn’t confirm the exact timing.

Shalom Movers have made a police report and traffic police were also called down.

They do have a piece of good news however — the driver of their vehicle is unharmed, even though the accident looked rather major.

However, they regret to inform the public that the driver of the other vehicle fled the scene following the accident.

As such, they’re now looking for video footage of the accident.

Road is cleared as of 11am

The final piece of info that Shalom Movers shared was that the road is now finally clear as of 11am.

There won’t be any need to avoid Yishun Ave 1 now.

However, if you do have video footage of the accident, do get in touch with Shalom Movers as they require it for investigations.

It’s good to know that the vehicle driver is unharmed, although we also hope that whoever caused the accident takes responsibility.

