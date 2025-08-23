Driver arrested for drink driving after car rams into another car at Yishun road junction

2 injured after car crash in Yishun, man arrested for drink driving

A male car driver has been arrested for drink driving after his car rammed into another car at a road junction in Yishun.

Footage of the accident posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook showed the black sport-utility vehicle (SUV) T-boning the Toyota multi-purpose vehicle (MPV).

Car turned right when right-turn arrow was green

In the clip, taken by a motorist behind, the MPV is seen attempting to turn right at the junction.

The right-turn arrow was observed to be green in its favour.

As it turned, the SUV approached from the other direction, travelling straight.

SUV hits MPV squarely at its side

The SUV collided with the Toyota, hitting it squarely at its side, towards the rear.

The impact left a large dent on the left side of the MPV. It also caused it to spin towards the left.

Both cars ended up blocking the intersection due to the accident, with other motorists forced to drive around them.

2 people injured but declined to be sent to the hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) both said they were alerted to the accident at about 10.40pm on 19 Aug.

It involved two cars and took place at the junction of Sembawang Road and Yishun Avenue 1, in the direction of Canberra Road.

Two people suffered minor injuries: A 40-year-old male car driver and his 45-year-old male car passenger.

Both of them declined to be sent to the hospital, SCDF added.

55-year-old man aressted for drink driving after Yishun accident

Additionally, a 55-year-old man, who was the driver of the other car, was arrested, SPF said.

He is suspected of drink driving.

Police investigations are ongoing.

