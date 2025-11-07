2 children sent to hospital after fire breaks out in Yishun flat, 50 residents evacuated

Yishun fire likely originated from lighted material in bedroom of flat: SCDF

Two children were sent to the hospital after a fire broke out in a flat in Yishun on Friday (7 Nov).

50 residents were evacuated from the affected block, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in a Facebook post on the same day.

Thick block smoke comes out from Yishun flat on fire

A video of the incident posted on TikTok showed thick black smoke coming from a second-floor unit in the block.

Crackling sounds could be heard, with a man saying in Mandarin that the fire was getting worse.

The original poster said that this was happening in Block 128 in Yishun.

SCDF puts out fire in Yishun flat with water jet

SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at about 1.20pm.

When firefighters arrived at Block 128 Yishun Street 11, the bedroom of a second-floor unit was on fire.

After entering the smoke-filled unit, they extinguished the fire with a water jet.

The fire likely originated from a “lighted material” in the affected bedroom, according to SCDF’s preliminary findings.

SCDF reminded the public not to lighted materials — for example cigarettes, candles and incense sticks — unattended.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, it added.

3 occupants self-evacuated, 2 sent to hospital

Three occupants in the flat had evacuated before SCDF arrived, but two of them were assessed for smoke inhalation.

They were both conveyed to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

50 other residents of the block were evacuated by the police and SCDF as a precautionary measure.

In a Facebook post on Friday night, Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said the two people who were sent to hospital were children.

However, he was thankful that no one was seriously hurt.

Their neighbours were concerned about the family, he added.

SCDF put out fire within 10 mins: Shanmugam

Mr Shanmugam, who is an MP for Nee Soon GRC, praised SCDF for responding swiftly and putting out the fire within 10 minutes.

This resulted in the damage being contained to just the affected unit, he said.

HDB is arranging temporary accommodation for the family, and grassroots leaders will ensure their well-being during this period, he added.

Another fire broke out in Yishun 2 days earlier

Friday’s fire came two days after another fire broke out in Block 475B Yishun Street 44 on Wednesday (5 Nov).

Four occupants from the affected flat were sent to the hospital after being assessed for smoke inhalation.

Preliminary investigations suggest it started from a personal mobility device (PMD) in the living room of the third-floor unit.

