4 sent to hospital after Yishun PMD-linked fire, just hours after Ang Mo Kio blaze

Fire linked to PMD breaks out in Yishun flat, 40 evacuated & 4 taken to hospital

A fire believed to have been caused by a personal mobility device (PMD) broke out in Yishun early on Wednesday (5 Nov), prompting about 40 residents to evacuate.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the blaze at Block 475B Yishun Street 44 at about 2.25am.

Four people were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

Fire likely started from PMD in living room

According to SCDF, the fire was “swiftly extinguished” after firefighters arrived on scene.

Preliminary investigations suggest it started from a PMD in the living room of a third-floor unit.

Four occupants from the affected flat were assessed for smoke inhalation and taken to Singapore General Hospital.

The incident occurred less than four hours after another fire involving a personal mobility aid (PMA) at an HDB block in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 late on Tuesday (4 Nov).

SCDF reminded the public not to purchase or use non-original batteries for active mobility devices such as PMDs and power-assisted bicycles (PABs).

It also advised against charging these batteries overnight or for extended periods.

MP thanks Yishun residents for helping one another

Nee Soon GRC MP Dr Syed Harun Alhabsyi praised residents for assisting each other during the evacuation.

In a Facebook post, he wrote: “Response from the Singapore Civil Defence Force was swift and neighbours had helped one another in the evacuation process. I am relieved and thankful to hear that all residents from the affected unit have been safely discharged.”

Dr Syed Harun added that grassroots leaders, the Housing & Development Board (HDB), and Nee Soon Town Council will support the affected family.

He also described the incident as a “strong and timely reminder” of the need for vigilance and community preparedness, noting that an emergency drill had been conducted in the same area just weeks earlier.

According to The Straits Times, there were 20 PMD-related fires in the first half of 2025 — double the number reported during the same period in 2024.

Also read: Fire involving PMA at Ang Mo Kio HDB lift lobby causes blackout, 4 taken to hospital

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Dr Syed Harun Alhabsyi on Facebook.