Fire involving PMA at Ang Mo Kio HDB lift lobby causes blackout, 4 taken to hospital

SCDF extinguishes fire involving PMA at Ang Mo Kio HDB lift lobby

A fire involving a Personal Mobility Aid (PMA) in an Ang Mo Kio HDB block prompted the evacuation of several residents last night (4 Nov).

In a Facebook post on the incident, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) stated that the fire occurred at around 11.15 pm.

It erupted at the eighth-floor lift lobby of Block 641 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze with a water jet.

PMA in Ang Mo Kio lift lobby destroyed in fire

The Facebook photo showed the lift lobby severely damaged by the flames, including the upper part of the lift’s doors blackened by the fire.

Additionally, the fire turned the PMA into a charred husk.

SCDF stated that they evacuated 200 people from the HDB block as a precautionary measure.

Paramedics also conveyed four people to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

SCDF is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Fire causes blackout in Ang Mo Kio block

Facebook user Ummu Izz posted two videos on Facebook, showing a complete blackout at Block 641 at some time past 11pm.

Fire damage could be seen on the exterior walls of the HDB block near the eighth and ninth floor lift lobbies.

Large crowds, likely comprising evacuated residents, formed at ground level around the block. Flashing lights from emergency vehicles could also be seen in the background.

MS News has reached out to the user for more information.

SCDF warns about fire risks from motorised devices

SCDF warned that motorised devices that have improper maintenance, modifications, or are charged with non-original chargers pose a fire risk.

On 13 Aug this year, a fire broke out in Bukit Merah that likely originated from the battery pack of a Personal Mobility Device (PMD).

It ended up claiming the lives of a couple planning to marry next year.

Just last month, a PMD fire in Potong Pasir injured a man and resulted in the death of a cat.

SCDF advised the public to read their online information pack for tips on safe use and charging of motorised devices.

Also read: Elderly Yishun resident raises fire safety concerns over PMA charging in corridor, neighbour denies claim

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook and Ummu Izz on Facebook.