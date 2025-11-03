Elderly Yishun resident raises fire safety concerns over PMA charging in corridor, neighbour denies claim

Yishun residents accused of charging PMA in corridor, confront elderly woman taking photos

An 86-year-old woman and her family in Yishun have raised concerns about their neighbour charging a Personal Mobility Aid (PMA) in the HDB corridor, citing potential fire hazards and obstruction of the escape route.

The dispute later escalated when one of the neighbours, who owned several mobility devices, allegedly confronted the elderly woman after she tried to take photos.

Neighbours allegedly park PMA outside flat

The incident took place at Block 259 Yishun Street 22. 57-year-old Mr Fang told Shin Min Daily News that he has lived there with his mother for about 10 years.

Their next-door neighbours are a family of four, with whom relations were initially cordial before deteriorating over noise issues.

Mr Fang said that about seven or eight years ago, the neighbours bought a PMA and began parking it outside their flat, partially blocking the corridor.

He claimed he occasionally saw them connecting the device to a power source outside their unit or at the staircase landing, which he felt was unsafe.

Concerned, he reported the matter to the authorities.

Elderly woman confronted after taking photos

Mr Fang recounted that about three years ago, his 86-year-old mother saw the neighbours charging a device outside their unit again and decided to photograph it as evidence.

When the neighbours saw her taking pictures, one of them allegedly rushed towards her in anger, appearing as though they were about to strike her.

The situation was defused when a grassroots leader intervened.

“My mother told them she was worried about a possible fire,” Mr Fang said. “But they snapped back, saying this is a government flat, not our private property.”

He added that although the neighbours later moved the devices downstairs for about six months, they recently brought them back up again, parking two PMAs and an e-bike at the staircase landing.

Mr Fang stressed that his family was not trying to make things difficult for their neighbours but was concerned about fire safety, especially as his elderly mother often stays home alone.

He said he had filed several feedback reports via the OneService app, but Town Council warning notices placed near the staircase were repeatedly torn down within half an hour.

Neighbour cites medical needs, denies charging outside

One of the PMAs reportedly belongs to a female resident, who said that she suffers from a slipped disc and asthma.

She also holds medical documentation confirming that she has lumbar spondylosis and requires a PMA for mobility.

The woman shared that she had asked nearby residents for permission to place the PMA at the staircase landing.

Concerned about fire safety, she emphasised that she only uses original batteries and has never charged the device outside, insisting that she always brings it into her unit for charging.

She added that her brother visits occasionally, which explains the presence of an electric bicycle.

Both the PMA and the e-bike were later moved upstairs, she said, to prevent damage after someone allegedly cut the e-bike’s power cable when it was parked downstairs.

Another resident on the same floor confirmed seeing the mobility devices near the staircase but said they had never witnessed them being charged outside.

Town Council reminds residents not to charge devices in corridors

In response to queries, the Nee Soon Town Council said it was aware of residents charging devices in the corridor and had since spoken to the household involved.

“Our team has advised them not to charge in the corridor, and the residents have stopped doing so,” the Town Council said.

It reiterated its reminder that residents should not charge or store PMAs or other items in common areas, as this could pose fire risks and obstruct evacuation routes.

