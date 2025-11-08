Yishun resident burns incense in corridor for 3 hours daily, neighbours complain of smoke

Yishun neighbours say they have to put up fans to disperse smoke caused by incense

Residents in Yishun have complained about the near-constant incense-burning of a neighbour, saying that it fills their flats with thick smoke.

The man, who lives in Block 345 Yishun Ave 11, reportedly burns incense for almost three hours every day, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Yishun flat resembles shrine

When reporters from the Chinese daily visited the flat, they found several religious artefacts outside the flat.

This included a large saucer containing a powdery substance placed right next to the steps leading to his door.

The inside of the flat resembled a shrine, with numerous statues of various deities seen in his living room and bedroom.

Yishun neighbours say smoke from incense-burning fills their flats

A male neighbour who lives on the same floor said he was “deeply disturbed” by the man’s behaviour.

While he professed to respect all religions, he complained that his neighbour burns incense powder at irregular times every day.

The burning produced thick smoke that did not have a strong smell but lingered for hours and caused great discomfort, he added.

He has resorted to placing fans in the corridor to blow the smoke away; if not, the smoke would fill his house and make it difficult for him and his wife to breathe, the neighbour griped.

Even if he closed his doors and windows, the smoke would seep through, forcing him to fill the gaps with cloth and tissues.

Yishun resident burns incense early in the morning

Another neighbour who lives opposite said the man not only burns incense every day, but does it in the early hours of the morning.

The burning would last for two to three hours, forcing them to keep their doors and windows tightly closed, added the 41-year-old healthcare worker.

She ended up spending hundreds of dollars to buy an air purifier, but what angered her most was that the man would close his own doors and windows when he was burning.

Neighbours also complain about potted plants

Besides the incense-burning, neighbours also took issue with the numerous potted plants outside the man’s flat.

It was observed that there was less than 1.2m of clear passage — a guideline stipulated by the Singapore Civil Defence Force to ensure unobstructed emergency access in common corridors.

Furthermore, the female neighbour said the plants were not trimmed, resulting in more obstruction and concerns over mosquito breeding.

Yet another resident interviewed said the potted plants forced him to leave his bicycle downstairs and made it difficult for his wife’s personal mobility aid to pass through.

Neighbours said they had tried to talk to him about the matter, but he was rude and uncooperative.

They thus hoped the authorities would intervene.

Resident dismisses neighbours’ concerns

When Shin Min interviewed the resident, identified as Mr Guo (transliterated from Mandarin), the 53-year-old unemployed man dismissed his neighbours’ concerns.

The follower of Tantric Buddhism said he did not see anything wrong with his actions, adding that it was his “religious freedom” and he could not control where the smoke went.

When pressed over the timing of his burning and the quantity of incense powder used, he became agitated.

He then retorted that he ignored his neighbours as they had never talked to him nicely and were “constantly targeting” him.

He also charged that the noise from his neighbour’s fan disturbed his sleep.

As for his potted plants, he claimed that the authorities had allowed them, asking him only to arrange them neatly.

Town Council advised resident on potted plants

In response to Shin Min’s queries, Nee Soon Town Council said it had inspected the corridor and advised the resident to reduce the number of plants and trim them to lessen the clutter.

It will continue to monitor the situation, it added.

It also encouraged residents to keep common areas clean and unobstructed to ensure a safe and comfortable living environment for all.

