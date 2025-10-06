Yishun man accused of killing neighbour over noise dispute returns to crime scene for police investigation

Yishun man suspected of murdering neighbour brought back to crime scene by police, held in restraints

The man suspected of killing his upstairs neighbour returned to the Yishun crime scene to assist with investigations today (6 Oct).

66-year-old Koh Ah Hwee had allegedly stabbed 30-year-old Ms Nguyen Phuong Tra to death in the sixth-floor corridor of Block 323 Yishun Central.

Koh and the victim’s husband also suffered injuries during the 24 Sept tragedy, which occurred when the victims were taking their children to school.

Yishun man taken to 5th & 6th floors by police for 1.5 hours

At 9.57am this morning, five police officers brought the suspect back to the crime scene for investigations.

The elderly man was dressed in a red polo shirt and black shorts, alongside a face mask. Black restraints bound his limbs, while several officers held onto him at all times.

Police officers first took Koh to his unit on the fifth floor, where they spent around an hour.

Afterwards, they brought him up to the sixth-floor crime scene, where investigators questioned him.

Koh was then brought back downstairs to the police vehicle at 11.30am, spending a total of around one and a half hours at Block 323 Yishun Central.

From 9am onwards, the police had cordoned off the lift lobby and sitting area of the HDB block, only allowing residents to pass.

They also restricted access to the stairwell from the fourth to the seventh floor, Channel News Asia (CNA) reported.

Photographs showed white sheets placed to block most of the exterior view of the fifth and sixth-floor corridors. Many curious residents in the opposite HDB block watched from their balconies.

Suspect did not attend community mediation with deceased

The fatal altercation stemmed from an alleged noise dispute involving Ms Nguyen Phuong Tra’s family and Koh.

In a joint statement on 27 Sept, the Ministry of Law and the Ministry of National Development stated that the deceased applied for community mediation on 12 June.

However, Koh did not respond to the invitation, and the mediation thus did not occur.

The defendant will attend a court hearing for the case on 9 Oct. If found guilty of murder, Koh may face the death penalty.

Also read: Woman dies after knife attack at Yishun HDB, husband & alleged assailant in hospital

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.