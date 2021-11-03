Yishun Pipe Burst Twice On 1 Nov, Causing Water To Shoot 5 Storeys High

Fountains are a common sight in our island city but perhaps not in the heartlands.

But in the early hours of Monday (1 Nov), residents at Block 263 Yishun Street 22 were treated to the sight of an unusual ‘fountain’.

A water pipe leak had caused water to shoot up to 5 storeys high. Shortly after, a 2nd leak was detected.

The Public Utilities Board (PUB) crew later managed to isolate the leaks and complete all repair works by the late afternoon.

Yishun pipe burst was initially fixed at noon

On Monday (1 Nov), a man was walking by Block 263 Yishun Street 22 and was shocked to see water shooting up about 5 storeys due to the burst water pipe.

As clean tap water sprayed high from the pipe, many residents were astounded and were taking pictures and videos from their windows.

Following that, PUB sent a service crew to carry out repair works, reported The Straits Times (ST).

A resident in the area recounted seeing a PUB lorry driving on top of the leak, trying to block the water from spurting at about 1pm.

He said that the water pressure was very strong.

When Lianhe Wanbao reporters arrived at the scene, the pipe leak had been controlled.

Several workers were also seen digging holes with excavators to repair the water pipes and they were fixed around noon.

PUB discovered a 2nd leak on the same pipe

However, unexpectedly, the same water pipe burst again just 2 hours after the 1st repair.

2 households’ water supply was cut off due to the pipe burst.

At that time, only 1 affected resident, Mr Zhuo (transliterated from Chinese), who lived on the 3rd floor, was home.

Speaking to Lianhe Wanbao, Mr Zhuo said he tried to turn on his faucet at 6.30am but found that the water supply was cut off.

He later received a notice from PUB as well as 4 water bags.

Later in the afternoon, PUB staff instructed him to turn on the faucet to ensure the water was flowing smoothly.

But at about 1.30pm, he found that the water was cut off again.

He looked out the kitchen window only to see water spraying up and violently. Mr Zhou then immediately closed his window so that water wouldn’t enter his home.

Subsequently, PUB sent him another water interruption notice and 3 more water bags.

Mr Zhou added that the 2nd water pipe burst was only about 10 steps away from the 1st.

PUB completed all repair works at 4.40pm

According to Lianhe Wanbao, a PUB spokesperson said they were notified of the leak at about 6.32am on Monday (1 Nov).

They immediately dispatched their repair crew and notified the 2 affected units and provided them with water bags.

PUB confirmed that after the repair works were completed at noon, a 2nd leak was found in the same connection pipe.

They quickly isolated the leaks and all repair works were finished by 4.40pm on the same day.

Kudos to PUB for their prompt action

To have 2 pipe leaks within such a short span of time is certainly a rarity.

We’re glad that despite the leaks, residents were not severely affected.

Kudos to PUB for their prompt action in rectifying the problem as well as ensuring affected residents were well taken care of.

