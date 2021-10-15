USS Globe Fountain Currently Undergoing Refurbishment, Will Be Back For Christmas

When visiting any of the Universal Studios theme parks, the first thing visitors would notice is the iconic rotating globe.

But recent visitors to Universal Studios Singapore (USS) discovered that the rotating globe or globe fountain there is nowhere to be seen.

A Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) spokesperson has since clarified that the structure is undergoing refurbishment and will be back for the festive season.

Rotating USS globe fountain undergoing refurbishment

Last month, several netizens who visited RWS realised that the iconic USS rotating globe has been sealed up.

One woman had even cycled all the way to see the globe but was disappointed to see the Sesame Street gang looking at her instead.

Source

The globe is often a hot spot for both tourists and locals to take pictures before entering the theme park.

In response to queries from MS News, an RWS spokesperson explained that the rotating globe is undergoing refurbishment.

Source

However, it will be back towards the year-end festive season for people to take more pictures with it.

Source

Hence, for those who wish to see the globe, you may visit the theme park towards the end of the year, likely around Christmas, for photo ops.

Come back during the festive season to take more photos

Even without the globe, there are still many reasons to visit RWS, especially for fun times with the fam, so don’t let its absence hold you back from booking tickets to attractions like USS.

Exciting attractions aside, we look forward to seeing the rejuvenated globe for the festive season this year.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Benjamin Tan on Facebook.